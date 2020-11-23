Ultimul clip lansat de îndrăgita cântăreaţă din Baia Mare, Paula Seling, face furori pe Youtube. Imaginile de o rară frumuseţe au fost filmate pe Lacul Firiza în vara acestui an şi ilustrează melodia în limba engleză a filmului „Love Story”.

Clipul a fost lansat în urmă cu mai puţin de 24 de ore şi deja are câteva mii de vizualizări.

„Hello to all my friends from all over the world.

#wheredoIbegin. Today I want you to be the first to listen to my English version of the amazing song from the epic movie #lovestory

I hope you enjoy it, it’s a very personal and particular version, with a video recorded on the #Firiza lake, near my home town. It was the first time I got in a kayak, and it was on a wavy lake