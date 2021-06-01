eMaramures.ro vă pune la dispoziţie lista filmelor care vor rula în perioada 4-6 iunie la Cinema Mara din Sighetu Marmaţiei.

Another round (Oscar pt cel mai bun film international ) – comedie



– 04.06. ora 17.30

– 05.06. ora 14.45

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (horror)

– 04.06. ora 19.45

– 05.06. ora 21.15

– 06.06. ora 17.00

Tom si Jerry (animatie)

– 05.06. ora 10.00

– 06.06. ora 12.00

Cruella (actiune, comedie)

– 05.06. ora 12.00

– 06.06. ora 14.00

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters – comedie, romantic, dragoste

– 05.06. ora 17.15

Boss Level – actine, SF

– 05.06. ora 19.15

– 06.06. ora 19.30

AV: Godzilla vs Kong – actiune, drama, SF

– 09.06. ora 18.00

AV: A Quiet Place II – horror

– 10.06. ora 18.00