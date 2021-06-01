eMaramures.ro vă pune la dispoziţie lista filmelor care vor rula în perioada 4-6 iunie la Cinema Mara din Sighetu Marmaţiei.
Another round (Oscar pt cel mai bun film international ) – comedie
– 04.06. ora 17.30
– 05.06. ora 14.45
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (horror)
– 04.06. ora 19.45
– 05.06. ora 21.15
– 06.06. ora 17.00
Tom si Jerry (animatie)
– 05.06. ora 10.00
– 06.06. ora 12.00
Cruella (actiune, comedie)
– 05.06. ora 12.00
– 06.06. ora 14.00
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters – comedie, romantic, dragoste
– 05.06. ora 17.15
Boss Level – actine, SF
– 05.06. ora 19.15
– 06.06. ora 19.30
AV: Godzilla vs Kong – actiune, drama, SF
– 09.06. ora 18.00
AV: A Quiet Place II – horror
– 10.06. ora 18.00
