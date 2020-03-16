Actorul de origine engleză Idris Elba a confirmat în cursul zilei de luni, 16 Martie că a fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus și a împărtășit această veste cu fanii printr-o postare pe Twitter.

“Mă sims bine, nu am simptome și m-am autoizolat de candy am flat că am fost expus”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020