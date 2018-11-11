Monden

Al doilea cel mai bun chef din România este un băimărean

Postat de eMaramures 11/11/2018 - 19:30 chat_bubble_outlineLasă un comentariu

Băimăreanul Adi Hădean a fost desemnat al doilea cel mai bun chef din România la prima ediţie a Romanian Hospitality Awards.

77 de specialisti din industria ospitalitatii au decis castigatorii Romanian Hospitality Awards, iar in urma votului online, publicul a acordat un premiu special la categoria Cel mai bun bar/pub, premiu care a mers catre Hard Rock Cafe.

 

Lista completa a castigatorilor Romanian Hospitality Awards:

 

Cea mai buna cafenea

 

Locul I – Origo

Locul II – Nuba Cafe

Locul III – Café Verona

 

Cel mai bun bar/pub

 

Locu l – Biutiful

Locul II – Nomad Skybar

Locul III – Hard Rock Cafe

 

Cel mai bun hotel

 

Locul I – Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest

Locul II – J.W. Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Locul III – Teleferic Grand Hotel

 

Cel mai bun club

 

Locul I – Fratelli

Locul II – Loft

Locul II– Nuba

Locul III – Expirat

 

Cea mai buna patiserie/cofetarie

 

Locul I – French Revolution

Locul II – Rue du Pain

Locul III – Zexe Braserie

 

Cel mai bun brand de food delivery

 

Locul I – Foodpanda

Locul II – Uber Eats

Locul III – Jerry’s Pizza

 

Cel mai bun Quick Service Restaurant

 

Locul I – .Calif

Locul II – Salad Box

Locul III – Divan

 

Cel mai bun festival

 

Locul I – Untold

Locul II – Electric Castle

Locul III – Festivalul George Enescu

 

Cel mai bun restaurant

 

Locul I – Baracca

Locul II – Maize farm to table

Locul III – the Artist

 

Cel mai bun chef

 

Locul I – Joseph Hadad

Locul II – Adi Hadean

Locul III – Alex Petricean

 

Cel mai bun antreprenor

 

Locul I – Dragos Petrescu, presedinte HORA

Locul II – Bogdan Buta

Locul III – Dan Isai

 

Cea mai buna deschidere

 

Locul I – Maize farm to table

Locul II – Linea / Closer to the Moon

Locul III – Hilton Garden Inn

 

Cel mai bun supplier

 

Locul I – Metro Cash & Carry

Locul II – Selgros Cash & Carry

Locul III – Nordic Group

 

Cel mai bun bar/pub – premiul publicului

 

Locul I – Hard Rock Cafe

Locul II – The Drunken Lords

Locul III – Nomad Sky Bar

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *