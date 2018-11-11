Al doilea cel mai bun chef din România este un băimărean

Băimăreanul Adi Hădean a fost desemnat al doilea cel mai bun chef din România la prima ediţie a Romanian Hospitality Awards.
77 de specialisti din industria ospitalitatii au decis castigatorii Romanian Hospitality Awards, iar in urma votului online, publicul a acordat un premiu special la categoria Cel mai bun bar/pub, premiu care a mers catre Hard Rock Cafe.
Lista completa a castigatorilor Romanian Hospitality Awards:
Cea mai buna cafenea
Locul I – Origo
Locul II – Nuba Cafe
Locul III – Café Verona
Cel mai bun bar/pub
Locu l – Biutiful
Locul II – Nomad Skybar
Locul III – Hard Rock Cafe
Cel mai bun hotel
Locul I – Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest
Locul II – J.W. Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel
Locul III – Teleferic Grand Hotel
Cel mai bun club
Locul I – Fratelli
Locul II – Loft
Locul II– Nuba
Locul III – Expirat
Cea mai buna patiserie/cofetarie
Locul I – French Revolution
Locul II – Rue du Pain
Locul III – Zexe Braserie
Cel mai bun brand de food delivery
Locul I – Foodpanda
Locul II – Uber Eats
Locul III – Jerry’s Pizza
Cel mai bun Quick Service Restaurant
Locul I – .Calif
Locul II – Salad Box
Locul III – Divan
Cel mai bun festival
Locul I – Untold
Locul II – Electric Castle
Locul III – Festivalul George Enescu
Cel mai bun restaurant
Locul I – Baracca
Locul II – Maize farm to table
Locul III – the Artist
Cel mai bun chef
Locul I – Joseph Hadad
Locul II – Adi Hadean
Locul III – Alex Petricean
Cel mai bun antreprenor
Locul I – Dragos Petrescu, presedinte HORA
Locul II – Bogdan Buta
Locul III – Dan Isai
Cea mai buna deschidere
Locul I – Maize farm to table
Locul II – Linea / Closer to the Moon
Locul III – Hilton Garden Inn
Cel mai bun supplier
Locul I – Metro Cash & Carry
Locul II – Selgros Cash & Carry
Locul III – Nordic Group
Cel mai bun bar/pub – premiul publicului
Locul I – Hard Rock Cafe
Locul II – The Drunken Lords
Locul III – Nomad Sky Bar